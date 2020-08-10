Khanh Hoa closes bars, dance clubs from August 10 as Covid-19 infections rise

Deputy Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Dac Tai has signed a decision for Covid-19 prevention. Under the decision, the provincial authority ordered to temporarily close karaoke salons, bars, pubs, discotheques as well as stop all festivals, religious ceremonies, wedding parties and gathers of crowd in public places except hospitals and schools.



Other business establishments are allowed to open but they have to apply preventative measures including providing protective costumes for employees, screening customers’ temperature, hand sanitizers. All employees must wear facemask and ensure safe distance.

The province encouraged residents not to go out when unnecessary. Anyone who want to go out must wear facemasks and strictly adhere to the Covid-19 prevention regulations.

Director of the provincial Department of Health Dr. Bui Xuan Minh said that from July 25 to now, four Covid-19 cases have been recorded including three people from foreign countries who were isolated right after landing in the country .





By Van Ngoc - Translated by Anh Quan