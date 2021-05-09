Lam Dong quarantines 179 people, announces places visited by Covid-19 case

Health workers are cleaning and disinfecting Linh Phuoc (Ve Chai) Pagoda. (Photo: SGGP)

The provincial authorities has also informed the places and tourist attractions in Da Lat City visited by the 3,141th patient, including Hoang Quan Hotel on Nguyen Van Cu Street in Ward 4 from 8 pm on May 2 to 8 am on May 5; Thung Nooddle shop on Nguyen Van Cu Street in Ward 1 from 8-9 am on May 3; Puppy dog farm and a sheep farm in Ward 7 from 2 pm to 3.30 pm on May 3; the Lightning Palace on Mai Anh Dao Street in Ward 8 from 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm and Eros restaurant on Ba Thang Tu Street in Ward 3 on the same day.



On May 4, he visited Nam Vang 2 To noodle shop on Pham Ngu Lao Street in Ward 3 from 7 am -9 am; Da Lat Golf Café on Dong Da Street in Ward 3 from 9 am-10 am; Linh Phuoc (also known as Ve Chai) Pagoda in Ward 11 from 11 am – 12 pm; Lam Vien Square; Thien Moc Trinh coffee shop on Dong Da Street in Ward 11 from 5 pm- 5.30 pm; a restaurant at the address 27 Pham Ngu Lao Street in Ward 3 from 6.30 pm -8 pm; L’ang Farm and Cam Hanh shop at the roundabout at the end of the Dalat night market, and Minh Van shop in Da Lat market from 6.30 pm to 8 pm.

On May 5, the 3,141th patient had a breakfast at Nam Vang 2 To noodle shop on Pham Ngu Lao Street in Ward 3 from 6 am to 6.30 pm; visited a fruit stall in front of L’ang Farm shop at the roundabout in the Dalat night market from 6.30 am – 7 am; other fruit shops at the address 01 Ba Thang Hai Street in Ward 1 and 02 Ngyen Van Cu Street in Ward 4 from 7 am – 8 am.

He left the hotel at 8.30 am for Lien Khuong Airport by a Mai Linh taxi, and wason board the flight No. VN1572 departed from Da Lat to Hanoi at 10.25 am.

Patient No. 3,141 from the northern province of Bac Ninh is son of the 3,140th patient. He left Hanoi on the aircraft No.VN1595 at 4.05 pm on May 1 for Cam Ranh Town in the central coastal province of Khanh Hoa. On May 2, he then traveled to Da Lat City at 5 pm by a coach No.51B-413.64 operated by Khanh Phong Company. He took the plane No.VN1572 from Da Lat to Hanoi at 10.25 am on May 5.

As a precautionary measure, individuals who were at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely from the date of their visit, the local authorities noted.

The provincial People’s Commiteee in the late evening of May 8 issued an urgent document on the school closure. According to the decision, universities, schools at all grade levels; vocational training centers throughout the province have to close their classrooms, starting from May 9 until further notice.



Center for Disease Control of Lam Dong Province takes samples of people who are F1 cases contacted Covid-19 patient No.3141. for Covid19 testing.





By Doan Kien – Translated by Kim Khanh