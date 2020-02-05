Local textile manufacturer supplies 300,000-400,000 face masks per day

The product is made of knitted fabric, using Japanese antibacterial technology. Its antibacterial compound can be still exist after washing up to 30 times for reuse.



According to Vinatex, the company is capable to provide 300,000-400,000 face masks per day to solve the shortage of face masks in the country caused by fear of the spreading coronavirus.

The group asks its subsidiaries in localities across the country to produce and provide face masks for areas that they situated.

Vinatex advises residents not to buy and store too many face masks at home so that other people can also buy the product.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Kim Khanh