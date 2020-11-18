Long lasting flooding increases Whitmore cases in central provinces

From 2014 to 2019, the infirmary admitted 83 Whitmore cases. However, in nine months in 2020 alone, the infirmary has admitted 11 Whitmore patients; worse, from October till now, 28 people were hospitalized for treatment of Whitmore.



Melioidosis, also called Whitmore's disease, is an infectious disease that can infect humans or animals. The disease is caused by the bacterium Burkholderia pseudomallei.

Humans and animals can catch the disease through direct exposure to soil and water sources contaminated with Burkholderia pseudomallei, especially through minor cuts.

Dr. Lan Huong advised people to restrict direct contact with contaminated water and soil to prevent Whitmore's disease. People with open wounds, skin ulcers and burns have been told to wear gloves and boots to potentially contaminated water and soil.

By Van Thang - Translated by Anh Quan