Man hospitalized with king cobra in arm recovers

Dr. Sang said the man hailing from the Southern Province of Tay Ninh is no longer in a critical state and he has no longer required support from a ventilator; however, doctors still need to closely monitor his cardiovascular conditions, as the bite of a king cobra can also harm the victim’s heart.



According to family members, the man’s son cried out for seeing a the large snake in their garden. The man attempted to catch the snake but ended up being bitten on the leg yet he was finally able to grab the snake’s head.

Family members tied his thigh with elastic bands to prevent the venom from spreading and rushed him to a local hospital. The man at that time remained conscious and held on tight to the snake’s head, while the animal was wrapping itself around his arm.

Doctors later removed the snake, cleaned his wound, bandaged his leg, and gave him pain relievers and antibiotics. However, the man began having manifestations of cyanosis and difficulty breathing after about 30 minutes.

The patient was placed on a ventilator and transferred to Cho Ray Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City for further treatment.

The patient was treated with 15 jars of snake venom antiserum and was eventually able to move his arms, legs, and eyes. He can do what doctors ask now.

By Thanh An - Translated by Anh Quan