Man in Hanoi tests positive for Covid-19 after recovering

Deputy Head of the Department Hoang Duc Hanh said that the 21-year-old man who tested re-positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Cau Giay District is an oversea student. From August 25 to September 17, he was quarantined at arrival from Russia.



During the quarantine, his test results have shown that he was negative; therefore, he was discharged from a hospital in Hanoi.

the recovered Covid-19 patient stayed home for two more weeks, wearing a face mask when he had contact with his family and girlfriend during this period.

He resumed his study at Hanoi University after finishing the two-week home isolation. In classrooms, he was sitting two meters apart from his classmates but didn’t wear facemask. He went home after school and never visited public places.

Feeling unwell, the young man went to Hanoi Transport Hospital, where he was diagnosed with a viral fever. He was then allowed to go home for self care.

However, he went to the same hospital after developing a fever of 39 degrees Celsius and fatigue on November 14. At this time, the infirmary took his sample for a real-time PCR test, the result of which came back positive for Covid-19 at the Vietnam National Children's Hospital in Hanoi in the next day, almost two months after his hospital discharge.

Soon after receiving the test result, the municipal Center for Disease Control has jumped into investigation to identify those who had close contact with the student.

At least 25 people hadad close contact with the student including three relatives, his girlfriend, 20 medical workers in the hospital and one resident in Dong Da District. The Center for Disease Control in the capital city has been tracing further contact.

Vietnam announced seventy five days straight of no locally acquired Covid-19 cases . However, people should stay vigilant and anyone has any symptoms at all, get tested and isolate until you get the results. The number of COvid-19-related deaths is 35.

By Nguyen Quoc – Translated by Uyen Phuong