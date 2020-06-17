Man returning from Kuwait becomes Vietnam’s 335th Covid-19 patient

The young man hailing from the Northern Province of Thai Nguyen has worked in Kuwait for two years. He landed in Ho Chi Minh City through Tan Son Nhat Airport yesterday and tested positive. He was rushed to the city Tropical Disease Hospital’s quarantine ward immediately.



With 325 recoveries, Vietnam now has ten patients being treated at hospitals including four having tested negative for the novel coronavirus at least once. The Southeast Asian country has not recorded any infection case for 62 days.

Noticeably, the Steering Board announced that the British man, Vietnam’s most critically ill Covid-19 patient, has recovered most of his leg muscle strength and is able to practice walking with help from doctors at Cho Ray Hospital.

Luong Ngoc Khue, head of the Health Ministry’s Department for Medical Examination and Treatment yesterday arrived in Cho Ray Hospital’s ICU to visit the Briton pilot who was touched at the visit. The Briton pilot sent his thank-you to Vietnamese doctors who have treated and taken care of him.

On behalf of the Steering Board, Dr. Khue hailed physicians’ efforts in saving the pilot.

By SGGP staff writers – Translated by Anh Quan