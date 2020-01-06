Man self mutilates his genital organ under influence of alcohol

Dr. Bui Van Quang from the Ward of Men’s Studies said the man’s penis was left with a sharp, swollen wound accompanied by large hematoma on the two scrotums.



Though the man told doctor his injury was caused by a dog bite, physicians announced he cuts off own penis under influence of alcohol through examining the injury.

Surgeons could not reattach the penis to his body because the cut-off part had not been preserved and brought to the hospital. What doctors could do is to carry out an operation for treatment of penis tip, and a urethra reconstructive operation.

The man is divorced, has two children, and has a medical history of untreated alcohol-induced psychosis disorders.

The patient is stable now.

The hospital had treated several similar cases where the patients severed their penis or testicles in alcohol withdrawal state complicated with delirium, said Dr. Quang

The hospital surgeons can attach the cut-off parts to the body if they are properly preserved and taken to the hospital within two hours, he elaborated.

By Minh Khang- Translated by Uyen Phuong