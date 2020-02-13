So far, Vinh Phuc Province has confirmed 11 cases of Coronavirus and seven of recovered patients were discharged from hospital.



After his wife and two daughters tested positive for the virus, the provincial center for disease control quarantined him. During the quarantine period, the patient showed no fever, cough, shortness of breath.

However, the patient felt tired on February 11. After taking his blood sample for testing, he was found positive for the virus and is now quarantined at Quang Ha medical center in Binh Xuyen District.

His health is now in stable condition.

According to the Ministry of Health’s statistics, as of February 13, the deadly virus has sickened over 60,062 infections in the world including 568 cases outside of Chinese mainland with 1,355 deaths and 5,542 recovered patients.





By Nguyen Quoc - Translated by Uyen Phuong