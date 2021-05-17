Man with meningitis dies of COVID-19

According to the Treatment Sub-committee of the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control, he died due to a number of underlying medical conditions.



The National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi where the patient dies of COVID-19. — VNA/VNS Photo

He succumbed to bacteremia in patients with ventricular dilatation, severe pneumonia due to SARS-CoV-2 and the consequences of a brain injury, the sub-committee said.

The man from the northern province of Bac Ninh was taken to the hospital on April 24 after suffering a traffic accident that caused a traumatic brain injury.

He was announced as a COVID-19 patient on May 6 and was treated for severe pneumonia caused by COVID-19, brain injury, meningitis, septicemia and dilated ventricles.

Despite receiving intensive care, his condition did not improve.

Vietnam recorded its 36th COVID-19-related death two days ago as an 89-year-old woman with a history of diabetes and hypertension passed away.

The National Hospital for Tropical Diseases, the leading COVID-19 treatment facility, has become a new cluster of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic’s resurgence on April 27.

The hospital has recorded 89 cases so far.