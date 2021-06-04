Yesterday, the Hanoi City Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control had a meeting with districts, communes and wards on preventative measures.



Thanh Nhan Hospital in Hanoi At the meeting, Deputy Director of the Hanoi Department of Health Hoang Duc Hanh said that from June 1, 14 contacts F1 in concentrated isolation facilities were tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 and two medical staffs at Thanh Nhan Hospital were infected by Covid-19 while taking care of Covid-19 patients.

From May 28 to now, Hanoi has not recorded any new domestically-transmitted cases. Currently, the capital city has 48 blocked areas in 15 districts with 7,702 people. The capital city authority called for cooperation among residents to combat the Covid-19 pandemic

“Although the outbreaks are under control, in the past few days, contacts F1 have been brought to concentrated isolation areas. Currently, the development of the epidemic in the northern provinces of Bac Giang and Bac Ninh provinces is still complicated, while many workers and experts in the two provinces are residing in Hanoi and many people in these provinces have traveled to Hanoi on business trips, "said Mr. Hanh.

At the same time, the coronavirus outbreaks in Ho Chi Minh City get bad with a daily spike of coronavirus infections linking to the religious mission. According to electronic health declaration information, of 1,583 people leaving Ho Chi Minh City for Hanoi, 1,288 of them were tested negative.

