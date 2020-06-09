Many medical facilities opened in Ho Chi Minh City this year

Director of the Department of Health Professor Nguyen Tan Binh announced the news while talking with Sai Gon Giai Phong newspaper reporter. Physicians can perform advanced techniques in these new medical facilities with state-of-the-art equipment.



Director Binh said in the period 2015-2020, operation of many medical institutions in the city is fruitful result of city authorities’ effort to satisfy dwellers’ demand of treatment.

The project is aimed at easing patient overload at hospitals across Ho Chi Minh City, as Binh said, adding that the medical cluster will also be tasked with training and providing human resources for the healthcare sector in the city and southern region.

However, site clearance of the Tan Kien Medical Cluster, occupying 74 hectares in outlying Binh Chanh District, is a bit slower than expectation. Around 34 hectares have been cleared while state competent agencies have been negotiating the compensation of remaining land.

Around 21 hectares will be built dorms for medical students, for patients’ relatives, parking lots, child care center and sport centers and other centers. All facilities within the Tan Kien Medical Cluster are expected to reach completion by 2025, according to Professor Nguyen Tan Binh.

The cluster houses the city children hospital with a capacity of 1,000 beds was inaugurated, following two years of construction. It is scheduled that end of 2020, the Blood Transfusion and Hematology Hospital and an institution and training center of the Pham Ngoc Thach University of Medicine will be put into practice in the cluster.

The second branch of Tumor Hospital with 1,000 beds in the cluster is going to reach completion by September.

Furthermore, the health sector will start construction of the hospital branch of Pham Ngoc Thach University of Medicine as well as break ground for Cu Chi General Hospital and Hoc Mon General Hospital along with upgrade of some medical facilities in districts.

Lately, the health sector has broken ground for a forensic center with total investment of VND495 billion (US$ 21.2 million).

Professor Binh shared that Ho Chi Minh City has reached its goal to have 20 doctors per 10,000 people after implementation of a five-year program on improving the quality of health care services for local residents. Moreover, the number of nurses surged from 33.34 to 35 nurses per 10,000 population.

Another good news was, Professor Binh emphasized, that 25 physicians of Viet – Duc Faculty of Pham Ngoc Thach University of Medicine were granted permits of practice in Germany last week. These doctors will be the next generation with good skills to replace the elderly doctors.

Last but not least, the examination and treatment quality will be better as averagely 20 or 25 doctors who have finished postgraduate medical courses will supplement to the city medical resources annually.

By Thanh An - Translated by Uyen Phuong