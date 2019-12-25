Medical clinics in HCMC falling foul of regulation suspended

Health inspectors yesterday announced that People’s Committee has issued fines of VND155 million (US$ 6,664) and VND87.5 million on Sophie International at 253 A Hoang Sa Street in District 1 and Nguyen Tien Thuan at 368/7 No Trang Long Street in Binh Thanh District because the two medical facilities have provided medical service without permission.



Moreover, health inspectors asked the two medical clinics to suspend their operation in nine months for the same reason.

Medical company Au A at 425 Nguyen Van Luong Street in District 6, Korea Vina company at 1 Tran Nhat Duat Street in District 1, Dental clinic Minh Khai at 199 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai District 1 and S.O.C medical service company received a fine of VND30 million, VND30 million, VND8.7 million and VND16.7 million respectively for violating the law.

Owner of a medical clinic Nguyen Thi Thu Ha at 1012 - 1014 Quang Trung Street in Go Vap District paid a fine of VND 17.5 million for falling foul of the law.

By THANH SON - Translated by UYEN PHUONG