Medical declaration required for those buying drugs for self-medication

Retail drug stores countrywide have been required to write down the names, permanent addresses and telephone numbers of those with fever and flu symptoms who want to buy drugs for self-medication, according to a document of acting Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long to hospitals directors and departments of health yesterday.



In the document, the Health Minister stated clearly that the coronavirus pandemic has developed complicated lately with cases of community transmissions; therefore, to increase detection of new infections in the community for early isolation and treatment to curb spread of the disease, the Ministry requested hospital leaders and directors of health departments to ask drug retailers to write down the names, permanent addresses and telephone numbers of those with fever and flu symptoms.

The Ministry advised residents to install medical declaration apps and inform local preventive health centers to keep track to infections. Hospitals must strictly adhere to the Ministry’s guidelines on sorting out patients and quarantining patients when physicians discover suspected Covid-19 cases.

Drug retailers were given the hotline phone numbers of centers for disease control and centers for preventive health in cities and provinces. These centers must work relentlessly to receive suspected Covid-19 cases.

Grass-root infirmaries must enhance isolation and carry out testing of virus SARS-CoV-2 on those who have flu symptoms and coughing, fever for early detection to minimize infections in the community.

Private medical clinics must follow suit as their public peers.

By Quoc Lap - Translated by Anh Quan