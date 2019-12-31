Medical experts fret low vaccination coverage

At a conference to review vaccination task in 2019 organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Disease Control Center, head of the Anti-Contagious Disease Department Dr. Le Hong Nga said that 8 districts including districts 8, 10, 11, 12, Phu Nhuan, Tan Binh, Binh tan, Binh Thanh with 88 wards have very low vaccination coverage.



Presently, 100 medical clinics to provide paid vaccines and 495 other facilities to provide free vaccines in Ho Chi Minh City Hiện meanwhile 113,000 toddlers born in 2018 must be vaccinated in the National Expanded Program on Immunization to fight against diphtheria, whooping cough, tetanus, polio, pneumonia, hepatitis B, Japanese encephalitis, measles, rubella, cholera and typhoid.

The city’s immunization coverage as just 87 percent in 2918 to November 2019. Medical workers fretted that low vaccination coverage will trigger diseases. Deputy Head of the Department of Health Dr. Nguyen Huu Hung said medical clinics must keep an eye on children in the vaccination age in their districts.

To achieve higher immunization coverage, Dr. Hung said that the health sector needs other sectors’ assistance; he even thought that there should be sanction on medical clinics which have fallen foul of the sector’s regulation and on parents who have not taken their children to medical facilities for vaccination as per schedule.

Simultaneously, immunization information system must review and check address and vaccination schedule of all children.

By THANH SON – Translated by DAN THUY