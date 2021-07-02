Medical teachers, students of Hai Duong help HCMC fight against Covid-19

More than 300 medical teachers and students of the Hai Duong Medical Technical University in Hai Duong Province arrived in HCMC on July 1 to help the city fight against Covid-19. (Photo: VNA)

The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines offered free tickets to frontline healthcare professionals to say thank you for their heroic work looking after people during the current Covid-19 pandemic.



The delegation of volunteers from the Hai Duong Medical Technical University previously rushed to help Bac Giang and Bac Ninh provinces as Covid-19 spread in May and June.

Besides implementing contact tracing and taking samples for Covid-19 testing, the univeristy also established a field hospital for Covid-19 treatment with nearly 400 patients in the school.





By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh