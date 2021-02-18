Medical workers in HCMC sent to Hai Duong to help fight Covid-19

This morning, the National Steering Board for Covid-19 Prevention and Control said that the country recorded no new case of Covid-19; however, the development of Covid-19 in Hai Duong has been complicated and the disease has been spreading quickly in the province.

Doctors and nurses from HCMC are scheduled to come to Hai Duong Province on February 18.



The Ministry of Health said that amongst 13 Covid-19-hit localities, Hai Duong Province has seen worrisome disease situation as the disease has been spreading in the community widely. Health Minister Long said that Covid-19 situation in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City is temporarily under control at present.

Nevertheless, he stressed that people should not neglect behaviors as the disease can relapse at any time and at any localities.

According to Mr. Long, locals from Hai Duong Province had traveled to some places such as Hanoi before the province imposed social distancing; therefore, the Ministry of Health proposed local administrations to enhance supervision on those who returned from Covid-19-hit areas especially Hai Duong Province for testing and isolation if necessary.

Eighteen new locally-transmitted Covid-19 cases were reported in Vietnam yesterday evening, raising the country's total number of infections to 2,329 including 1,430 locally-transmitted cases. The number of deaths relating to Covid-19 is still 35. All of the new cases are residents in the Northern Province of Hai Duong who are contacts of previously confirmed coronavirus cases and had been quarantined.

By staff writers - Translated by Uyen Phuong