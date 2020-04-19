Medical workers make anti-bacterial face masks, protective plastic visors

Currently, medical workers of the hospital can averagely make 2,500- 3,000 anti-bacterial face masks a day.



The 7A Military Hospital also produced protective plastic visors to prevent saliva, splash and droplet for nurses, doctors and staffs who closely contact with patients to curb cross-infection in hospitals.

Head of the Equipment Faculty of the 7A Military Hospital Major Nguyen Van Toan said that lately, staffs of the faculty have made more than 500 helmets with plastic visors for medical workers.

In addition, the faculty made germ-kill UV booth installed in wards in hospitals which medical workers will step into in 10 minutes to kill the deadly virus.







By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan