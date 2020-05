Because of long - distance transportation of donor heart, the donor heart storage and transportation system described was designed to minimize less than six hours; therefore, physicians were quick for preparation.



The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has reserved seats near the plane door for physicians who brought the donor heart portable box so that they can easily leave the plane in a few minutes.

Physicians rushed to Cho Ray Hospital for transplantation.





By Bich Quyen - Translated by Uyen Phuong