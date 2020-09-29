Mekong Delta region takes proactive step against dengue

Ben Tre Province has not recorded any dengue -relating deaths, said Dr. Ngo Van Tan, Director of the provincial Department of Health yesterday. However, the health sector asked local administrations to disseminate information of the disease and applied preventative measures in all localities in the province especially in old outbreaks.



According to Dr. Tan, seasonal transition between sunny and rainy season, mosquito lay more eggs resulting more dengue infection cases. Statistically, around 2,700 dengue cases have been reported in Ben Tre Province. Among districts in Ben Tre, Ba Tri District has most cases without death.

The health sector will keep an eye on the disease by cleaning environment and killing mosquito - the main vector that transmits the viruses that cause dengue.

Deputy Director of the Center for Disease Control in Dong Thap Province Duong An said more than 1,700 dengue cases have been recorded including 48 serious cases without death. The health sector has increased fighting mosquitos in old outbreaks as well as advised people how to prevent the disease.

Director of the Department of Health in Vinh Long Province Van Cong Minh said presently, Long Ho, Binh Tan, Vung Liem and Vinh Long City have had most cases of dengue. As per primary statistics, 100 small outbreaks have been under monitor.

Meanwhile in Ca Mau Province, from the beginning of the year, dengue has developed complicatedly and risen more than the same period last year. Presently, the province recorded more than 360 cases of dengue. The health sector predicted the disease will break out and spread in the next time. Therefore, preventative measures have been applied including spraying chemicals in three communes in Cai Nuoc and Tran Van Thoi districts.

By SGGP staff writers - Translated by Dan Thuy