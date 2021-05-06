Military Hospital 105’s doctor positive for coronavirus

The Military Hospital 105 (Photo: The hospital's website) The 43-year-old doctor had participated in a training course at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi’s Dong Anh district before the hospital was put under lockdown on May 5.

The Military Hospital 105 has defined 22 people who had close contact with him. It has also been taking samples from its staff for COVID-19 testing.

The National Hospital for Tropical Diseases was the frontline facility in the COVID-19 fight. On May 4, a doctor of the hospital was confirmed positive for the coronavirus.

Vietnamplus