Moreover, the Ministry encouraged people over 60 years old and people with severe chronic medical conditions to "stay at home as much as possible."



Residents should report to local administrations and police officers on those including Vietnamese nationals and foreigners who entered Vietnam from March 8 to now but have not been placed under quarantine.

Localities must temporarily close all entertainment areas and violators will receive harsh penalties.





By Nguyen Quoc - Translated by Uyen Phuong