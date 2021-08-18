Ministry allocates 30,000 vials of Remdesivir to Southern localities

The antiviral drug Remdesivir helps shorten the duration of Covid-19 treatment and reduce recovery time from coronavirus.



These bottles of Remdesivir have been distributed to 17 hospitals, intensive care units, departments of health in HCMC, Tien Giang, Dong Nai, Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Long An, Dong Thap, Tay Ninh and Can Tho Central General Hospital to treat Covid-19 patients.

On August 8, the first batch of 10,000 Remdesivir drugs was distributed to hospitals in HCMC to treat people with the disease.

A further 330,000 vials are expected to be delivered to Vietnam from August 19 to the end of this month. It is part of the order of 500,000 Remdesivir drug vials that have been purchased by Vingroup to donate to the Ministry of Health.

The antiviral drug Remdesivir is used for hospitalized patients with confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection, oxygen saturation of 94% or less while they were breathing ambient air, and radiologic evidence of pneumonia.

Remdesivir is approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of Covid-19 in October, 2020. The antiviral drug Remdesivir helps shorten the duration of Covid-19 treatment and reduce recovery time from coronavirus. It has been approved for temporary use as a Covid-19 treatment in approximately 50 countries worldwide. The access to this new drug has been extremely difficult.





By Khanh Nguyen – Translated by Kim Khanh