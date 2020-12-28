Ministry announces 144 F1, F2 of Covid-19 infected person in Vinh Long Province

According to the local health authority, 15 people are F1 cases and all were quarantined in the health isolation center. Thirteen out of 15 test samples were tested negative for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once.



Simultaneously, 129 people who were confirmed to contact with F1 are quarantined at their houses and accommodation.

Currently, the local health authority in coordination with related state agencies and police officers continued investigating the case.

On the same night, the National Steering Board for Covid-19 Prevention informed about a new case of Covid-19 , patient numbered 1,441 who came from the United State on the flight VN415 on December 21. The patient 1,441 is being under quarantine in Hanoi now.

In the flight, seven people were tested positive for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 and they have been quarantined so far.

By Nguyen Quoc - Translated by Anh Quan