Ministry announces 156 paid quarantine accommodation facilities

As of March 24, 24 cities and provinces had sent reports of the disease development attached with the list of 156 three-to-five-star hotels with 14,723 rooms and 18,305 beds, which have signed up to become quarantine areas for suspected Covid-19 patients from other countries into Vietnam.



Some wrote pay-to-stay Covid-19 quarantine services and meals while others offered free accommodation and discounted services. However, these establishments have no medical workers; therefore, they wanted to have medical workers to check people’s health condition.

41 hotels in the Central City of Da Nang registered to become quarantine areas while nine hotels in Ho Chi Minh namely Vien Gach Nho at 18 Bui Thi Xuan in District 1, hotel and apartment Sabina at 32-34 Hung Gia in District 7, Sabina Hotel at 47-49 Le Van Thiem Street in District 7, Nhat Hoang Hotel at 180 Nguyen Tat Thanh in District 4, Cong Hoa Street Holiday Inn & Suites Saigon Airport at 18 E in District Tan Binh, Bat Dat Hotel at 248 Tran Hung Dao Street in District 5, and Can Gio Resort voluntarily agreed to turn out to be quarantine areas.





By Mai An - Translated by Anh Quan