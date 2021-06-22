Ministry confirms 47 community cases nationwide including 36 cases in HCMC

Medical workers are making efforts to save a Covid-19 patient

The National Steering Board for Covid-19 Prevention and Control yesterday evening announced two more patients died of Covid-19 earlier today, bringing the total death toll to 69. They are elderly patients with serious underlying health conditions.

An 86-year-old woman in the Northern Province of Bac Giang was tested positive for the novel coronavirus on May 25 and taken to the makeshift hospital in the province. She was later brought to Bac Giang General Hospital from May 29 when she suffered septic shock, acute respiratory distress syndrome, multi-organ failure and pneumonia.

Despite health care workers’ efforts to save her, she succumbed to the deadly disease yesterday.

Another 67-year-old woman in Ho Chi Minh City’s Binh Chanh District was tested positive on June 15; therefore, she was under treatment at the Cu Chi Covid-19 Field Hospital.

She was pronounced dead yesterday because of SARS-COV-2 , acute respiratory distress syndrome, multi-organ failure, pneumonia, type 2 diabetes and Cushing syndrome.

By Nguyen Quoc - Translated by Anh Quan