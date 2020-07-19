Ministry issues criteria of safety hospital for Covid-19 prevention

The criteria aims to instruct non-public and government health institutions in assessing its preparation tasks to cope with Covid-19 and other respiratory diseases helping to protect patients, patients’ relatives and medical workers.



Basing on the criteria, infirmaries will verify top prioritized matters for safety treatment if outbreaks of Covid-19 and other respiratory diseases simultaneously occur in Vietnam.

The Administration of Medical Service will be responsible for checking and supervise implementation of safety hospital criteria.

Head of the Administration of Medical Service Luong Ngoc Khue said that a hospital not only copes with Covid-19 but also other latent diseases in the community such as influenza, measles, whooping cough, tetanus and encephalitis.

Therefore, infirmaries need to take heed of Covid-19 preventive measures at first and other disease after for the safety of patients, patients’ relatives and medical workers.

By Khanh Nguyen - Translated by Dan Thuy