Ministry leader calls up medical students, retired doctors in coronavirus fight

Health Minister calls up medical students, retired doctors in coronavirus fight In his open letter, the coronavirus has caused strong impacts on the entire economic and social activities of the city in the past time harming the health of dwellers.

Healthcare workers in the country have made concerted efforts and joined hands with HCMC authorities in the fight against the epidemic. The city's Party Committee and government and dwellers recognized and respect the efforts.



Currently, the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus is still there, hospitals are overloaded and healthcare workers are facing difficulties in treating.

The special standing division of the Ministry of Health and the Department of Health of Ho Chi Minh City called on doctors and nurses in public and private healthcare clinics, the Medical Association in Ho Chi Minh City, retired healthcare workers, medical experts, physicians, lecturers and students at medicine training schools to join volunteer activities.

Mr. Son said that with professional responsibility, mutual affection, and love for their fellow citizens, medical workers should join hands to support the country’s fight against the epidemic. He called on healthcare workers to register volunteer activities through phone number 028.39309967 or 0907.574.269

"Let's join hands to contain the epidemic, and bring the city back to normal life soon," said the Deputy Minister of Health.

By Thanh An - Translated by Dan Thuy