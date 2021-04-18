Ministry not authorize Vimedimex to import Moderna Covid-19 vaccine

According to the Ministry, two AstraZeneca and Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccines have been so far approved for urgent demand in the fight against Covid-19.



Currently, Vimedimex has submitted its report about seeking providers of the vaccine to the Ministry; yet, the pharmaceutical firm has not sent its proposal for approval of the Moderna vaccine.

The Department of Health in HCMC announced that it has begun the second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive. Accordingly, 45,190 vaccine doses will be used for inoculation of medical workers in grass-root public and non-public centers who have not received the first shots of the vaccine.

Some 2,000 doses of vaccine will be administered to employees in Tan Son Nhat Airport who often contact people from foreign countries. Finally, 9,050 vaccine doses will be injected into medical workers who have received the first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine.

As scheduled, the second phase of the vaccination drive in HCMC will take place from April 19 to 30.

On the same day, the National Steering Board for Covid-19 Prevention and Control announced additional nine cases of Covid-19 who are all from foreign countries. They were all quarantined upon the arrival.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan