Ministry of Health announces three hot lines of coronavirus

Additionally, the Ministry asked people to strictly follow its warning against traveling to virus-hit Wuhan.



Concerning the disease, the Ministry affirmed two cases of pneumonia caused by coronavirus who have been treated in Cho Ray Hospital. They are father and son.

Yet, 63 people returning from virus-hit areas with high fever and Vietnam have been recorded in the Southeast Asian country; 25 of them have been isolated.

Noticeably, a ten-year-old Chinese girl Zhou Yuchao has been isolated and put under observation for the new coronavirus. She was transferred from a medical infirmary in the northern Vietnamese province of Hai Duong to the National Children Hospital in Hanoi as she has a fever and shortness of breath on the way back to the province after traveling to Vietnam's Ha Long Bay.

At present, 18 medical workers who have contacted with the girl have been quarantined for health observation.

Many of the new year festivities in China have been suspended in an attempt to contain the spread and several major cities have suspended public transport systems, taxis and ride-hailing services. There are nearly 3,000 confirmed cases and more than 80 people are known to have died from the virus while experts believe the number will keep rising.

By Nguyen Quoc – Translated by Uyen Phuong