Ministry of Health inspectors check prevention task in Noi Bai Airport

Four thermometers for body temperature measurement have been placed in Hanoi-based Noi Bai Airport to screen all passengers’ temperature. Moreover, eight employees including two physicians work 10-hour shift at the airport.



In addition to four thermometers in the international arrival and departure, two spare machines are ready in emergency situation.

Presently, all flights from China, Hong kong and Taiwan( China), Thailand and Japan will be under close monitor, said Dr. Nguyen Hai Nam from the Department of Disease Control Center.

Deputy Head of the Ministry’s Department of Preventive Medicine Dang Quang Tan stated that due to complicated development of the fatal disease and increased travel from countries to countries, the Disease Control Center in the capital city of Hanoi have to take heed of quarantine procedure and updates of the procedure for medical workers as well as preparation of equipment and medicine.

All hospitals must set up rapid reaction teams to confront the high risk of the disease spreading.

The virus, which spread from the Chinese City of Wuhan, has infected almost additional 200 people in China and others in Thailand, Japan, and South Korea and four have died. Chinese officials confirmed for the first time that the virus could pass from person to person.

Mô tả ảnh

A thermometer for body temperature measurement

By Nguyen Quoc - Translated by Uyen Phuong