Ministry orders to recall toxic liquor causing death

Soon after receiving the information of methanol added alcohol -related death in the Northern Province of Bac Giang, the Ministry dispatched its order to the Directorate of Market Surveillance of Vietnam to withdraw the bootleg liquor from market as well as impose penalty on violators as per the present regulations.



According to the Ministry’s press release yesterday evening, the Ministry has just received a report of Hanoi-based Bach Mai Hospital about seven people who drank methanol contaminated alcohol from backstreet distilleries; consequently, one of them died and one suffered poor vision and brain complications.

In its portal, the Ministry of Health also released the news of the death relating to consuming toxic alcohol.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade also warned people not to consume the product named Ruou nep – Ham ruou Viet ( Stick rice wine - Viet cellar) made in a distillery in the Northern Province of Hung Yen. Anyone discovering the product should inform state competent agencies to recall.

Bootleggers often add methanol - a highly toxic form of alcohol sometimes used as an anti-freeze - to their mixture to increase its strength. If ingested in even small quantities, methanol can cause blindness, liver damage and death.

By Van Phuc - Translated by Uyen Phuong