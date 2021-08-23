Ministry proposes 100 percent funding for locally-made Covid-19 vaccine research, trials In particular, the Ministry of Science and Technology proposed the implementation of specific mechanisms to support the development and use of domestically-produced vaccine products.

Organizations and enterprises engaging in research and technology transfer for vaccine production are entitled to enjoy preferential policies such as national products, high-tech products, and transferred technologies prioritized for investment.



The program also set out synchronous tasks and solutions to support the research and production of vaccines, especially the Covid-19 vaccine.

By Tran Binh – Translated by Anh Quan