Ministry proposes 100 percent funding for locally-made Covid-19 vaccine research

In its submission to the Prime Minister for approval of the national key science and technology program "Research and production of vaccines for human use until 2030", the Ministry of Science and Technology proposed 100 percent of funding for locally-made vaccine research, clinical trials, trial production, insurance purchase and financial support for volunteers.

In particular, the Ministry of Science and Technology proposed the implementation of specific mechanisms to support the development and use of domestically-produced vaccine products.
Organizations and enterprises engaging in research and technology transfer for vaccine production are entitled to enjoy preferential policies such as national products, high-tech products, and transferred technologies prioritized for investment.
The program also set out synchronous tasks and solutions to support the research and production of vaccines, especially the Covid-19 vaccine.

