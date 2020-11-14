The Ministry suggested local administrations in the Northern Province of Quang Ninh, the Central City of Da Nang, the Central Province of Khanh Hoa and the Mekong Delta City of Can Tho to widen quarantine areas to admit 3,300 passengers returning from Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan (China) weekly.



According to the Ministry’s suggestion, above-mentioned localities need to review its quarantine wards and provide the Ministry with address, telephone and fees including transportation fee from airports to hotels, eating and testing cost.

The Ministry also wanted local administrators to work with hotel businesses to supply paid quarantine wards to reduce pressure on military’s quarantine areas.

As per the Ministry’s statistics, the number of arrivals in Vietnam weekly is around 3,300 in four airports Van Don, Da Nang, Cam Ranh and Can Tho in Quang Ninh, Da Nang, Khanh Hoa and Can Tho respectively.

Vietnamese people returning from foreign countries must pay for accommodation and meal fees in hotels and quarantine wards following the regulations.

By Minh Anh - Translated by Dan Thuy