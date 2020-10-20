Ministry provides 4.2 million disinfectants for water treatment

Acting Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long signed a decision to supply 700,000 Aquatabs water purification tablets, water purification tools to each central provinces of Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, Quang Tri, Thua Thien – Hue, Quang Nam, and Da Nang.



The Ministry ordered its standing office of disaster prevention and rescue to work with departments of health in cities and provinces to quickly distribute the disinfectants to local administrations which are responsible for households in the localities.

On the same day, the Vietnam Red Cross Society continued providing relief assistance to three hardest-hit flood provinces including Quang Binh, Quang Tr and Ha Tinh with total cash and relief good of nearly VND2.7 billion (US$ 116,236)

The aid for Quang Binh and Quang Tri each includes nearly VND500 million in cash, 700 boxes of essential goods and 300 boxes of water purification chemicals while the aid for Ha Tinh includes VND300 million, 300 boxes for essential good, 700 households items and 200 boxes of water purification chemicals.

Before, the Vietnam Red Cross (VNRC) Society had provided emergency aids to Quang Binh, Quang Tri, Quang Nam and Thua Thien- Hue with a total of nearly VND2 billion.





By Quoc Lap - Translated by Dan Thuy