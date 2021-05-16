Ministry provides emergency medical assistance for Covid-19 hit Bac Giang

A delegation led by Deputy Health Minister Nguyen Truong Son had a meeting with the province’s authority on fighting the disease yesterday night.

Deputy Health Minister Nguyen Truong Son at a meeting with Bac Giang authority Localities with three to four F0 cases must be blocked. The Ministry of Health has set up a team of experts to support Bac Giang Province. Moreover, the Ministry has supplied 4,000 rapid tests to Bac Giang Province.

At the same time, medical workers in Hai Duong Province were sent to Bac Giang Province to help their peers in the battle against the coronavirus. Hanoi-based Bach Mai Hospital was assigned to assist Bac Giang in building a centralized field hospital.

At the meeting, Chairman of the People's Committee of Bac Giang Province Le Anh Duong said that as of 8 p.m. on May 15, Bac Giang recorded 206 cases of Covid-19. The province has three large outbreaks including ShinYoung Vietnam Company in Van Trung Industrial Park with 105 cases and Hosiden Vietnam Company in Quang Chau Industrial Park with 159 cases.

According to authority in Bac Giang Province, the development of the Covid-19 outbreak in ShinYoung Vietnam Company is very complicated. The source of infection is supposed to be transactions between Hosiden Vietnam Company and Korean-owned companies in the Van Trung Industrial Park outbreak. Bac Giang Province required employees of Hosiden Vietnam Company to conduct isolation at their residences, absolutely not contact others and make full medical declarations.

Simultaneously, the province administration imposed a temporary blockade on five other companies that regularly work with ShinYoung Vietnam to take workers’ samples for testing. Additionally, only businesses with good preventative measures are allowed to operate. Though the government has not shut down the industrial park, it will close small businesses to protect large enterprises.

Authority in Bac Giang Province also said that following increased cases of Covid-19, three field hospitals have been set up to admit Covid-19 patients and two additional field hospitals are going to be established.

However, the province is facing difficulties because it is inexperienced in fighting epidemics in industrial parks; along with that, the provincial health sector can perform only 10,000 tests a day. The health sector in the Northern Province of Quang Ninh has helped Bac Giang to carry out an extra of 10,000 tests a day.



Medical workers take workers' samples for testing Bac Giang has proposed the Ministry of Health to send more experts for tracing, zoning, and testing biological products as well as building a field hospital.

Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son said that the outbreak in the Quang Chau Industrial Park has quickly spread in the factories as workers worked and ate together. Bac Giang Province needs to focus on fighting the epidemic in industrial zones, isolation areas, medical facilities and the community. The local government should build control measures like social distancing, zoning and thorough isolation.

Medical facilities must take heed of Covid-19 prevention while Bac Giang based Lung Hospital will be converted into a field hospital to admit Covid-19 patients.

By Quoc Lap - Translated by Anh Quan