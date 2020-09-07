Ministry requests Bach Mai Hospital to decrease fees of medical services

Talking about the case 'fraudulent appropriation of assets' in Bach Mai Hospital when linking with private sector to install medical equipment, Deputy Health Minister Truong Quoc Cuong announced to ask the hospital to check all medical services which are provided by the hospital and private sectors to slash the charges.

Additionally, the hospital was asked to lower 18 medical services to that paid by the medical insurance agency.



Under the request, the hospital has negotiated with the private sectors to lower charges of some medical services as well as reduce other fees of some medical services performed by equipment purchased by the hospital’s leisure capital.

Mr. Cuong said that the Ministry ordered all hospitals to re-check their activities with private sectors in provision of medical services. The Ministry of Health urged hospitals to work with its private partners on reduction of medical service prices and division rate to ensure the two sides’ benefits.

While waiting for the Ministry’s guidance of prices of paid medical service, hospitals were advised to consider the prices of these services with consideration of the law of accumulation. Hospitals were asked to publicize the prices of paid medical services and medical services covered by the insurance agency so that patients can decide depending on their finance situation.

Health clinics which use medical equipment invested by the infirmaries and its private partners must tell insured patients clearly but must not force patients to use these medical services.

According to police’s investigation, two executives of the BMS Medical Company are allegedly accused of gouging medical equipment price at the Bach Mai Hospital to misappropriate assets from patients. They have raised prices of Robots used for performing surgeries from VND7.4 billion to VND39 billion (US$1,667,745); therefore, patients must pay an additional amount for machine depreciation.

From 2017 to 2019, Bach Mai Hospital has enjoyed the money from the price difference and embezzled up to VND10 billion.

By Minh Khang - Translated by Anh Quan