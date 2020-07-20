Ministry requests hospitals to monitor rise in hand-foot-mouth cases

From the beginning of the year, the country has recorded 10,745 hand-foot-mouth infection cases in 63 cities and provinces including 6,662 hospitalizations without deaths.

Ho Chi Minh City, the southern provinces of Dong Nai, Binh Duong, the Central City of Da Nang, the Central Province of Quang Ngai, Hanoi, the northern provinces of Vinh Phuc, Bac Ninh have seen a surge of hand-foot-mouth cases. ….



Therefore, the Administration of Medical Service ordered infirmaries to prepare drugs, medical equipment, chemicals in readiness for treatment. Moreover, medical institutions must enhance monitor inpatients' condition in approaching holidays.

The Hanoi-based National Tropical Hospital, the National Children Hospital, the Central Hospital Hue, the Children Hospitals 1 and 2 and the Tropical Disease Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City were required to check their human resource, medicine, medical equipment so that they are ready to receive serious infection cases transferred from grass root hospitals.

Additionally, these hospitals were assigned to provide consultation to their peers in small hospitals.

Medical workers advised people to regularly wash their hands with soaps, keep good personal hygiene, and eating well-done food.

By Quoc Lap – Translated by Uyen Phuong