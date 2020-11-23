Ministry requests to cancel festivals if Covid-19 re-occurs

Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Trinh Thi Thuy in her dispatch to people’s committee in cities and provinces proposed local administrations to delay festivals in case that the coronavirus pandemic re-occurs with high risk of community transmission.



As Tet holiday ( the Lunar New Year) nears, localities in the country often organize festivals. Therefore, the Ministry urged local authorities to strictly follow its directions stressing that local administrations to constantly update the news of the disease and keep track on the development of Covid-19 to spread precise information to residents and tourists.

In the dispatch, the Ministry also wanted local administrations to stop superstitious activities at religious sites to earn profit which badly affects the country’s culture and tradition. Moreover, local authorities should encourage residents not to practice the custom of burning votive papers.

In a Covid-19- related news, the National Steering Board for Covid-19 Prevention and Control yesterday evening announced one more imported Covid-19 case entered Vietnam on the flight VJ2527. The patient has been quarantined at a location in the Mekong Delta Province of Tien Giang.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan