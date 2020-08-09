Ministry sets up five mission teams for inspecting Covid-19 prevention task

Five mission teams will inspect Covid-19 prevention task in localities. The acting Minister has assigned the Department of Health Examination and Treatment and leaders of the mission teams to announce inspection schedule to hospitals.



On the same day, the Ministry issued a guidance document on testing applied in medical clinics and infirmaries countrywide. The document guided to reduce chemical quantity and improve testing quality.

The Ministry requested the institutes of Hygiene and Epidemiology and Pasteur institutes nationwide to be responsible for training of local administrators and health workers.

The steering boards for Covid-19 prevention and control in cities and provinces are responsible for directing testing based on facilities of health institutions.

Presently, there are 121 testing labs which can perform tests of SARS-CoV-2 with RT-PCR technique. So far, these establishments have tested more than 537,000 samples.

Also yesterday, acting Health Minister Thanh Long and the Ministry’s mission team worked with the Steering Board of Covid-19 Prevention and Control in Hanoi with the participation of Chairman of Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung.

The acting Health Minister agreed that Hanoi should raise alert to higher level in risk areas stressing the significance of testing as key factor in preventing the pandemic; so far, labs in Hanoi have tested 70,000 samples.

The Ministry leader expected Hanoi-based infirmaries to carry out tests on suspected cases and health workers in high risk places. Director of the Department of Health in Hanoi Nguyen Khac Hien said that around 96,579 people returned to the capital city from the Central City of Da Nang; therefore, medical clinics must work relentlessly to test all samples.

By SGGP staff writers – Translated by Dan Thuy