Ministry to establish mobile healthcare stations in HCMC, southern provinces

Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long chairs the meeting.



The statement was made by Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long at a virtual conference on Covid-19 prevention and control works in August 19. The ministry will provide contemporary guidelines for taking care of patients, monitoring their health and operational model of the mobile healthcare stations.



The fluid stations can be placed at sports stadiums, local clinics, cultural houses, the head office of the people’s committees of wards and communes, residents’ houses that meet standards required by the ministry or on streets.

Every station will have at least one or two doctors, five or seven medical staff and volunteers who are living in the localities; two medical oxygen cylinders and oxygen face masks, first aid tools and medicine box.

The station will offer treatment of common illness; monitor, take care and treat community transmission cases ; implement Covid-19 rapid antigen test and other tests; provide vaccination and pandemic propaganda.

Local authorities will be responsible for managing the mobile healthcare stations’ operation, helping the stations connect with emergency units and arranging ambulance to transport severe patients. The health sector of the city and provinces will take the responsibility for mobilizing healthcare workers to serve for the stations.





At the virtual conference

By Thanh An – Translated by Kim Khanh