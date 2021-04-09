Ministry urges to prevent hand, foot and mouth disease

From 2021 till now, the country has recorded 17,451 cases of hand-foot-mouth including four deaths in the Mekong Delta provinces of Kien Giang, An Giang and Long An.

This year cases of hand-foot-mouth are four times higher than last year.





In its document to chairpersons in people’s committees across the country, the Ministry called on people to increase information about disease prevention as well as implement activities to improve people’s health conditions.

The best way to prevent hand, foot and mouth disease from spreading is to practice good hygiene. Therefore, the Ministry advised people to strictly keep personal and environmental hygiene to prevent the contagious disease.

The health sector was requested to early detect outbreaks of hand, foot, mouth to curb the rapid spread of the disease. Moreover, hospitals must restrict the transfer of patients so as to reduce the overloading in big hospitals as well as provide timely treatment to seriously ill patients to prevent deaths.

Additionally, medical centers must apply preventive measures to curb hospital-acquired infections especially cross-infection between hand, foot-mouth patients and other diseases such as measles, pneumonia and respiratory problems.

The education sectors were required to adopt preventative activities against hand, foot, mouth in educational facilities especially preschools and kindergartens. Schools must install washbasin with soaps where children can wash their hands regularly as well as clean floor and tables, desks daily.