Ministry urges to review Covid-19 vaccination priority groups

In the Ministry’s list, the 10 priority groups include frontline medical workers, people in the anti-pandemic force such as Covid-19 prevention and control steering committees at all levels, quarantine facility workers, reporters, volunteers, military forces , public security forces, diplomats and their relatives ; customs officers and people working entry and exit procedures; staffs working in the fields of aviation, transport, tourism staff, utility workers, teaching staffs; people with chronic health issues; elders above 65 years old; people in virus-hit regions; the needy, welfare policy beneficiaries; and people who are sent to study and work overseas.



Illustrated photo The National Steering Board of Covid-19 Prevention and Control yesterday evening announced 11 additional cases of Covid-19; all of them are people from foreign countries entering Vietnam. All new Covid-19 cases were quarantined at arrival.

In related news, Nguyen Duc Cuong , Director of the Department of Health in the Central Province of Quang Binh, announced to put nine Chinese people who were entering Vietnam unlawfully yesterday in quarantine.

According to the provincial Center for Disease Control, these aforementioned Chinese people led by a local Vietnamese man illicitly crept into Vietnam through international border gate Mong Cai in the Northern Province of Quang Ninh on April 1. They moved to Hanoi on April 2 and then to Quang Binh Province.

Initial tests of these people were negative for SARS-CoV-2.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan