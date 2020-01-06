Ministry warns against two medicines online

The Drug Administration of Vietnam under the Ministry of Health has lately warned against the two medicines made in Bangladesh and advertised on the internet. It announced the tablets have not been allowed to circulate in Vietnam.



Through examination, the administration discovered that Vo Lan Phuong pharmacy’s portal https://volanphuong.com/ and https://nhathuoclanphuong.net/ have put on direct-to-consumer advertisings of many medicines including Osicent 80mg and Tagrix 80mg.

Presently, the health watchdog and competent agencies are handling the violating pharmacy.

The two medicines are not advertised in the two portals but in facebook and other websites.

Osicent 80 mg is advertised to treat patients with metastatic epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) T790M mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer while Tagrix 80mg is used in adults to treat a type of cancer called ‘non-small cell lung cancer’. It is used when your cancer is locally advanced or metastatic. This means it cannot be taken out by surgery or that it has spread to other parts of the body.

By Quoc Lap - Translated by Uyen Phuong