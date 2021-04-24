Ministry warns of complicatedly ongoing Covid-19 pandemic

Talking to reporters about the current Covid-19 pandemic, Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long stated that the pandemic situation in Cambodia and Thailand is very complicated. Therefore, the risk of pandemic spread from Cambodia, Thailand and some other regions into our country, especially the southwestern region, is very high.



In recent years, many people have been entering illegally into Vietnam, some of who have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. For instance , of 11 unlawful immigrants, ten of them are positive for the fatal virus.

The National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control yesterday evening said that 14 people who were quarantined upon arrival on April 23 tested positive for Covid-19.

Therefore, the Ministry of Health as well as the National Steering Committee raised an alert for Covid-19 infection in the Southwest region. According to Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long, the complicatedly ongoing Covid-19 pandemic in neighboring countries poses potential risks; therefore, the government, the Prime Minister, the National Steering Committee and the Ministry of Health have kept a close eye on the region.

