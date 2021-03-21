Ministry warns to take heed of serious reactions after getting Covid-19 vaccine

As some people have serious reactions after getting Covid-19 vaccine in the recent inoculation drive, the Ministry has advised them to understand uncommon symptoms and go to an infirmary soon if vaccine recipients develop concerning reactions.



The Steering Board for Covid-19 Prevention and Control this morning said that the country has no more Covid-19 cases within the 12 past hours meanwhile additional 1,400 people received AstraZeneca vaccine.

Presently, the number of Covid-19 cases in the Southeast Asian country maintaines 2,572 including 1,601 locally-transmitted cases and 2,198 recoveries.





By Minh Khang – Translated by Anh Quan