Monday morning: Vietnam reports 2,015 new coronavirus cases

Following Ho Chi Minh City are Binh Duong with 215, Dong Nai 74, Vinh Long 41, Ben Tre 30, Phu Yen 25, Soc Trang with 19, Ba Ria- Vung Tau 17, Quang Ngai 14, Hanoi 12, An Giang 8, Dong Thap 6, Tra Vinh 5, Bac Ninh 3, Hau Giang 2, Quang Nam 2, Vinh Phuc 2, Lao Cai 2, Thai Binh one and Gia Lai one.

Almost all cases were found in quarantine and lockdown areas.By Monday morning, 53,785 coronavirus cases were reported across the country and another 2,060 imported cases were recorded.In the past 14 days, there were 12 provinces and cities namely Yen Bai, Quang Tri, Tuyen Quang, Son La, Ninh Binh, Thai Nguyen, Dien Bien, Hai Duong, Phu Tho, Quang Ninh, Hoa Binh and Bac Kan without new coronavirus.The whole country has 10,667 recoveries. Out of 118 patients with serious symptoms, 18 cases have to use extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO).On July 18, 22,654 more people had been vaccinated against Covid-19.

By Minh Khang- Translated by Huyen Huong