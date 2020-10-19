More cases of atopic dermatitis because of air pollutants reported

Dr. Hao said that at a scientific conference with the theme “ Present challenges in dermatological treatment” in HCMC.



Exposure of the skin to air pollutants has been associated with skin aging and inflammatory or allergic skin conditions such as atopic dermatitis, eczema, psoriasis or acne, while skin cancer is among the most serious effects.

For years, according to Dr. Hao, environment pollution including air pollution has posed a great threat to the health of human being especially residents in big cities.

Dr. Hao explained emissions from motor vehicles and fine road dust cause dead cell wall. Moreover, air pollutants activate a transcription factor which causes hypersensitivity to itch; as a result, people will scratch. Scratching makes things worse because the skin barrier gets disrupted and sensitization to antigens is enhanced. That's why some people are predisposed to atopic dermatitis.

Dr. Hao warned urbanization and industrialization will continue taking place in the future; therefore, it should have solutions to prevent and protect people’s health.

By Thanh An – Translated by Anh Quan