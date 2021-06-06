More F1 cases in Binh Duong, Ha Tinh positive for SARS-CoV-2 virus

Ha Tinh Province's authorities isolate related areas. (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, the two latest positive cases are L.T.H. and N.M.L. of the Civil Group 2 in Nguyen Du Ward in Ha Tinh City.



Previously, these two people had close contact with two cases of Covid-19 in Doai Thinh Village in Thach Trung Commune on June 2.



Right after identifying the two above people was the F1 of two cases of Covid-19 in Doai Thinh Village, the provincial health sector has conducted concentrated isolation and taken samples for testing.



According to the latest test results, these two cases were both positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.



Through the initial investigation, the provincial health sector has identified 16 F1 cases of the two latest positive Covid-19 cases in the province. These F1 cases have been quickly transferred to concentrated isolation following regulations.



Currently, Ha Tinh Province is continuing to trace F1 and F2 cases to carry out appropriate pandemic prevention and control measures.



Previously, Ha Tinh province had detected two positive cases with SARS-CoV-2, consisting of Mr. N.V.M. (56) and his wife, Mrs. N.T.H. (52), whose permanent address is at Civil Group 12 in Doai Thinh Village of Thach Trung Commune in Ha Tinh City. Mr. M. and Mrs. H. are freelance workers residing in Di An City in Binh Duong Province.



On the morning of May 30, they took a plane from Ho Chi Minh City to Vinh City (Nghe An Province), then were picked up by family members by private car to their house in Civil Group 12 in Doai Thinh Village of Thach Trung Commune in Ha Tinh City. Around 11.30 a.m. on the same day, they went to the Medical Center of Thach Trung Commune, Ha Tinh City, to make health declarations and were instructed to self-isolate at home.



On June 4, after learning that close contact in Binh Duong Province was infected with Covid-19, this family contacted the Center for Disease Control of Ha Tinh Province to take samples for Mr. M., Mrs. H., and six family members.



The result showed that Mr. M. and Mrs. H. were positive for SARS-CoV-2.



Medical staff takes samples for testing. (Photo: SGGP)

By 6 p.m. on June 5, the health sector of Ha Tinh province had traced 147 F1 cases and 1,164 F2 cases of two Covid-19 cases in Thach Trung Commune in Ha Tinh City.



On the morning of June 6, the Center for Disease Control of Binh Duong Province announced that it had recorded two more F1 cases relating to patient No.8113 positive for SARS-CoV-2.



Specifically, the two Covid-19 suspected cases include a female, 17, living in Civil Group 9 in Tan Phu 2 Quarter in Tan Binh Ward of Di An City, and a male, 23, living on the Ninth Street, Quarter 5 in Linh Xuan Ward of Thu Duc City in HCMC.



Both of them are employees at Phuc Dat Production and Trading Company in the 16th Street in Nhi Dong 2 Quarter in Di An Ward of Di An City. They were F1 cases of patient No.8113.



On May 29, 2021, patient No.8540 and patient No.8541, along with five other cases, had dinner with patient No.8113 at Phuc Dat Production and Trading Company. Currently, the provincial health sector is still tracing close contacts and taking urgent measures to prevent the Covid-19 pandemic.



Thus, relating to patient No.8113, by the evening of June 5, 2021, there were six cases positive for SARS-CoV-2, with four in Binh Duong and two having returned to Ha Tinh Province.



The Health Department of Binh Duong Province also issued a notice to add additional locations related to Covid-19 cases and suggested that those who visited the following locations during the following time must immediately go to medical centers to make health declarations for instructions on how to prevent and control the pandemic according to regulations.



1. Yes Cafe (No.2 Truong Tre Street, Di An City) from 5 p.m. on May 30, 2021



2. Hoang Van Rice Pot Restaurant (Tan Dong Hiep Ward, Di An City) from 12 p.m. on May 31, 2021



3. Thanh Cong Coach Service (7A/12 Binh Duc Quarter, Binh Hoa Ward, Thuan An City, near Ong Bo Bridge) from 3.30 p.m on June 1, 2021.



4. The barbershop, which has a coffee stall in front of the shop (Nguyen An Ninh Street, Di An City) from 5 p.m. on June 1, 2021.



5. Smoothie shop near Bun Mam Co 5 (Tran Quoc Toan Street, Di An City) from 9.30 p.m. on June 1, 2021.



6. Binh Duong Lotte Supermarket from 9 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. on May 30, 2021.



7. Lam Ho Hai Photo Studio (292 Nguyen An Ninh Street, Di An City) from 2.30 p.m. on June 1, 2021.



By Duong Quang, Xuan Trung – Translated by Thuy Doan