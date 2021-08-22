More than 1.2 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines handed over to MoH

Vaccines are strictly preserved according to the regulations of the Ministry of Health. (Photo: SGGP)

Thus, only one week since the eighth batch of Covid-19 vaccines, including more than 1.1 million doses, was transferred by VNVC to the MoH, VNVC has continued to deliver more than 1.2 million doses to contribute promptly to the prevention of the pandemic.



According to Ms. Vu Thi Thu Ha, Supply Director of the VNVC, every Covid-19 vaccine dose brought to Vietnam at this time is extremely valuable. At present, only active vaccination against the disease to achieve herd immunity as soon as possible can avoid the tragedy of overload for the healthcare system and high mortality.



Health workers vaccinate people. (Photo: SGGP)

Thus, VNVC has imported nearly 7 million doses of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccines into Vietnam under a contract to purchase 30 million doses from November 2020 and transferred unprofitably to the MoH.





